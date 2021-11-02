Watch: Model Wisdom Kaye cosplays as superheroes in his latest videos
The 20-year-old model has millions of followers on social media and an impeccable style. Videos where he dresses up as popular characters often grab eyeballs.
Wisdom Kaye is best known for his exuberant fashion videos that he films in front of a modest beige background. Kaye also enjoys considerable popularity on Instagram, where he posts images of his outfits inspired by anime characters, superheroes, and self-styled Met Gala looks.
In these videos, Kaye can be seen in outfits inspired by Marvel and DC Comics superheroes such as Dr Strange, Thanos, and Batman among others.
He started this series after being prompted by fans who have been closely following his work. The videos display his remarkable range, versatility, and astute understanding of fashion.
The talent management company IMG, which represents supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, realised Kaye’s potential as a model and signed him on last year. He has since worked with high-profile brands such as Dior, Fendi, Ralph Lauren, Coach, and Revlon.