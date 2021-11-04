Around the Web Watch: People collect residual oil from earthen lamps after Diwali celebration in Ayodhya Over nine lakh earthen lamps were lighted in the Uttar Pradesh’s town as part of the event, the Ministry of Tourism said. Scroll Staff An hour ago Another aspect of Ayodhya’s #Deepotsav. late night visuals of people, mostly the poor,collecting residual oil from the earthen lamps at Ram Ki Paidi where 9 lakh + diyas were lit .Not the first time this has happened , seen similar scenes all 5 yrs, but striking nevertheless …. pic.twitter.com/FVlBqOsJmz— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ayodhya Diwali Read Comments