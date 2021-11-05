Around the Web Watch: Farmers are sowing vegetables on the dividers of national highways around Delhi for langars They have been protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws at entry points on Delhi’s borders since November 25. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago For langars, farmers r sowing vegetables, on dividers of National Highways around Delhi. On 26'th Nov, #FarmersProtest will complete 1 year, & farmers are ready for these protests to stretch indefinitely !P.S-This video is for Godi media, which claims #FarmersProtest r waning. pic.twitter.com/2CDBy221zQ— Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) November 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral Video Farmers Protest Read Comments