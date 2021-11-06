The album 40 years in the making. @ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ is finally out today!https://t.co/irINfMXNgv pic.twitter.com/MdEBUcyCz4 — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) November 5, 2021

Agnetha Fältskog , Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Anderson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad of the Swedish pop group ABBA split up in 1982, and had decided to not make music together again. However, that changed this week with release of their latest album, Voyage.

Along with a brand new album, the comeback of the group includes a new concert tour featuring digital avatars of the four members.

Since the release of their first album Ring Ring in 1973, ABBA has released 9 albums including Voyage and sold over 300 million albums and singles worldwide. In September, ABBA had released the singles “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “I Still Have Faith In You” from the album Voyage.

