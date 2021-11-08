Around the Web Watch: Women of fishing community of Kolis protest against construction of Mumbai’s Coastal Road The project will threaten their livelihood from fishing, say the Kolis. Scroll Staff An hour ago Koli women sloganing "Cancel the Mumbai Coastal road project,Sea belongs to the kolis"The reclamation of sea has severely impacted the kolis,their livelihoods and the coast of Mumbai.#NoCoastalRoad pic.twitter.com/dFtxniHQ3x— Save Our Coast Mumbai (@saveourcoastMUM) November 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai cities protests Read Comments