JUST IN: Travis Scott shares video addressing the tragedy at Astroworld Fest pic.twitter.com/MSjVpJH3fK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021

Eight people were killed and hundreds were injured on Friday at an Astroworld music festival concert in Houston, Texas, while rapper Travis Scott was performing. About 50,000 people were in attendance. Shortly after the concert began, the crowd started pushing toward the stage, leading to the deaths and injuries.

The cause of the surge is under investigation, but videos of Scott performing despite noticing unrest in the crowd have surfaced on social media.

Social media users have responded to Scott’s tweet on the Astroworld fest tragedy with video footages of the rapper ignoring cries for help.

This is you literally encouraging the crowd to disrespect security, while they are trying to make a path for medical to pass through. pic.twitter.com/ZMv6UWSkN1 — sí (@sisihunni) November 6, 2021

everyone was yelling to stop and you still continued with the show how can you explain this bro pic.twitter.com/2UQRPZt144 — sergen (@s9rgen) November 6, 2021

In yet another video, Scott can be seen performing in the background as medics rush to help the victims.