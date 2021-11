Delhi: Ahead of 'Chhath Puja', boats being used to clear-off toxic foam from Yamuna river. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj.



Delhi govt has deployed 15 boats in the river to dissipate toxic foam. pic.twitter.com/rhcnSok4U5 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

A Delhi Jal Board employee said that water is also being sprinkled in the Yamuna to disperse noxious pollutants from the river.

#WATCH | "We are sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam," says Ashok Kumar, Delhi Jal Board employee pic.twitter.com/4waL2VsM7T — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Barricades have been placed in the Yamuna to stop pollutants from floating towards the ghats of Kalindi Kunj.

#WATCH | Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam from floating towards the ghat. Visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/QIvun5LPMJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

