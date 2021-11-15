Around the Web ‘Disappointed in terms of where we ended up’: COP26 President Alok Sharma comments on the summit Speaking to the BBC, Sharma also said, ‘China and India are going to have to explain themselves to the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.’ Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago VIDEO: 🇬🇧 #COP26 President Alok Sharma says that he is 'disappointed' with the outcome, particularly in terms of the watered down language on use of coal, but says that 'nevertheless, we have got a historic agreement over the line pic.twitter.com/BszRBTm4Em— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 14, 2021 "China, India are going to have to explain themselves to the most climate vulnerable countries in the world" says COP26 President Alok Sharma Both pushed for the language on coal to change from "phase out" to "phase down" in the climate deal https://t.co/hVOpZCXglF #Marr pic.twitter.com/AxrS0HstT2— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate change climate crisis