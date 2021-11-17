Viral Video Watch Dharmendra lip-sync in car to the song ‘Chhalkaye Jaam’ from his film ‘Mere Hamdam Mere Dost’ The song was sung by Mohammad Rafi. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago This song was on in Sunny’s car . Suddenly, Sunny said papa please sing this lovely song for me . ……..I couldn’t say no…. Hope you like it ……🌹 pic.twitter.com/8WBn4eG24o— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 15, 2021 Play The original song. Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dharmendra Viral video films Read Comments