Viral Video Watch Dharmendra lip-sync in car to the song 'Chhalkaye Jaam' from his film 'Mere Hamdam Mere Dost' The song was sung by Mohammad Rafi. This song was on in Sunny's car . Suddenly, Sunny said papa please sing this lovely song for me . ……..I couldn't say no…. Hope you like it ……🌹 pic.twitter.com/8WBn4eG24o— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 15, 2021 Play The original song.