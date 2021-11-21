Around the Web Watch: Air Force helicopter rescues people stranded by floods in Andhra Pradesh Seven teams from the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed for search and rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Once again, the @IAF_MCC team carries out a compassionate rescue mission which saved lives of those stuck in a torrential flow caused by incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh.Salutations to the brave men. pic.twitter.com/wIGKwDNQKo— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 20, 2021 చేపలు పట్టేందుకు వెళ్లి ధర్మవరం చెరువుకట్టపై నిలిచిపోయిన ఏడుగుర్ని కాపాడిన పోలీసులు, ఎస్ డి ఆర్ ఎఫ్ బృందం చేసిన ఆపరేషన్ వీడియో విజువల్స్.@APPOLICE100@dgpapofficial#floods#AndhraPradesh#APPolice#AndhraPradeshStatePolice#anantapurpolice #Rain #storm#RESCUE pic.twitter.com/2sItC3XKHd— Anantapur Police (@AnantapurPolice) November 20, 2021 #APPolice Cyclone Rescue Operations :A priest working at the Kodavalur Shiva temple in #Nellore Dist was riding his bike at Venkateswarapuram bridge when he was swept away by the flood waters & was shouting for the help,while Traffic CI Sri Nayak dared to bring the priest safely pic.twitter.com/qEP4mANXZk— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 21, 2021 #Kadapa #KadapaRainsPolice pulling out a bus stranded in the river at Ramapuram in the middle of Nandalur.@Kadapa_Police pic.twitter.com/99RAxHln2O— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 19, 2021 Also readAndhra Pradesh floods: 23 dead, over 100 missing after heavy rain in state Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Andhra Pradesh Rain flood Read Comments