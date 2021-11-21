Speaking to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three new farm laws will be repealed, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait accused television anchors of acting like spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kumar asked Tikait if he is planning on contesting in any upcoming elections. The farmer leader replied, “We don’t fight elections. You fight elections. All television anchors who act like BJP spokespersons should fight elections.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Union government will repeal the three new farm laws that had faced protests for over a year.