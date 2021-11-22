Watch: Police officers use pepper spray and stun guns on school students for protesting suspension
The students of Little Elm High School in Texas, US were protesting for a girl who was sexually assaulted and then placed in in-school suspension.
Another video of the incident shows the tased student incapacitated and being dragged by police officers.
Four students were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers. Little Elm Independent School District blamed the students on Facebook for chaos on school campus.