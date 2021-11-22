(CW: Police violence)



Police spray and tase students at Little Elm Highschool in Texas after a walk out for a girl who was sexually assaulted and put on suspension. this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SEenszaAdD — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) November 19, 2021

Another video of the incident shows the tased student incapacitated and being dragged by police officers.

Here is a longer version/other angle of this clip pic.twitter.com/3KriltCog3 — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) November 19, 2021

Four students were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers. Little Elm Independent School District blamed the students on Facebook for chaos on school campus.