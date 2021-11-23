Viral Video Watch: Thousands of red crabs migrate from Christmas Island in Australia to the ocean The annual migration has caused the closure of roads in the path of the crabs in order to protect them. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago THAT'S A LOT OF CRABS: Thousands of red crabs are moving from the forest to the ocean, causing road closures on Christmas Island in Australia. According to Parks Australia, the annual migration usually happens in October or November. pic.twitter.com/nTIro0NeTE— WNCT (@wnct9) November 21, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Crabs Australia