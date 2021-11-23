Around the Web Watch: Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab's house defaced with black paint by protestors Janshakti Sanghatan workers were protesting against the State Transport strike and state government’s refusal to fulfil workers’ demands. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago #WATCH | Mumbai: Black oil paint thrown on the official residence of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, by 4-5 Janshakti Sangathan workers protesting over the State Transport strike issue, who are now detained. pic.twitter.com/gF99ZZBC4q— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra protest Read Comments