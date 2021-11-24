Around the Web Watch: Mother of J&K police officer breaks down while receiving his posthumous Shaurya Chakra award Special Police Officer Bilal Ahmad Magray died during a counter-terror operation in Baramulla, Kashmir in 2019. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago #WATCH | J&K SPO Bilal Ahmad Magray awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for showing indomitable courage in evacuating civilians & engaging terrorists despite being seriously injured during a counter-terror operation in Baramulla in 2019.His mother Sara Begum received the award pic.twitter.com/XlmHQ0TGqg— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bravery police kashmir Read Comments