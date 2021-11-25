Around the Web Watch: Wads of cash spill out of pipe during Anti-Corruption Bureau raid in Karnataka A total of Rs 54 lakh was recovered, including Rs 13 lakh from a drainage pipe at a civic engineer’s house in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. Scroll Staff An hour ago Money comes down the drain pipe of PWD AE shantanagowda in #kalburgi. RS. 40 lakh found inside pipe acb raids in #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/4dzzL0FQww— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) November 24, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka corruption Read Comments