Watch: Bihar police force made to take oath to abide by liquor ban in state The director-general of police administered the oath. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Patna: Bihar DGP SK Singhal administers an oath to all Police personnel at the Police HQ to ensure implementation of liquor ban in the state, and personally abide by the ban too. pic.twitter.com/DTXloFSJXb— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021