Viral Video Watch: Drone shot captures collapsing crater rim of Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland Hörður Kristleifsson, a photographer from Iceland, recorded the stunning video. Scroll Staff An hour ago Luckiest drone shot ever? I happened to be flying over the Fagradalsfjall volcanic crater when part of the crater rim collapsed. That part may look "small", but it's actually around the same size of a 5 story building! 🌋 #Fagradalsfjall #Volcano #Iceland pic.twitter.com/keVfwN79oo— Hörður Kristleifsson (@h0rdur) November 24, 2021