Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi takes children for helicopter ride The children were playing near the chief minister's helicopter in Morinda, Punjab when they were invited to fly. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Government of the people, for the people ! Elated to share chopper ride with children in Morinda. My endeavour is to ensure a bright and prosperous future for them by providing equal opportunities in all spheres. pic.twitter.com/16saRekScZ— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 29, 2021