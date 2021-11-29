Watch: BTS back to in-person performances after two years with Permission To Dance On Stage concert
The four-day concert ran on November 27 and 28, and will be on again on December 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
BTS also performed their hit singles like “I NEED U”, “Answer: Love Myself”, “Blood Sweat & Tears”, “Black Swan”, and more.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined the boy band to perform to “Butter”.
The first day of Permission To Dance On Stage concert was attended by as many as 47,000 fans.