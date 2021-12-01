Around the Web Watch: Singer Rihanna honoured with National Hero Award by her home country Barbados Barbados Prime Minister Ria Motley conferred the honour on the singer. Scroll Staff An hour ago BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rihanna Barbados Read Comments