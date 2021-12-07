A man was attacked by a stray bull (video above) on a street in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and injured seriously, according to a report by The Times of India.

“We are doing everything in our power to remove stray bulls and cows from the road,” Bhavnagar mayor Kirti Danidhariya told The Times of India about the incident. “Last year, we had captured 2,300 bulls and handed them to various cattle shelters. This year we have captured about 600 bulls.”