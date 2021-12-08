Around the Web Watch: Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Scarlett Johansson win big for Marvel at People’s Choice Awards ’21 Halle Berry was awarded the people’s icon award at the glittering ceremony held in Santa Monica, California. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago This is the official shoutout to everyone who helps @twhiddleston wake up in the mornings! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/lNcqwc19RE— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 Have you heard the Legend of the Inspiring #PCAs Acceptance Speech?Watch, learn, and have your mind blown! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YZ37AHczTl— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 Raise your hand in the comments below if you're obsessed with Scarlett Johansson's acceptance speech 🙋♀️ #PCAs pic.twitter.com/KkMk1j6Yu6— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 Catwoman taught us to live fast, love hard, and be an icon! Congrats to @halleberry, #ThePeoplesIcon of 2021! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/IXjgKSn8g8— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 If her acceptance speech is half as funny as her comedy act, our tickets are already purchased. Cracking up at @chelseahandler's acceptance speech for #TheComedyAct of 2021! 🤣 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/D5iQlbA6WT— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 We can't get over the Kardashians' acceptance speech for their final season of @KUWTK! You did AMAZING, sweeties! @kuwtk #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ydyZk9iLUx— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People's Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions! pic.twitter.com/EAQKmj5jN1— People's Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Movies Awards Read Comments