Around the Web ‘We’ll tell our children about langar’: Haryana farmer recalls the brotherhood of farmers’ protests ‘We have learnt a lot from Punjab.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Haryana farmer said they have learnt a lot from Punjab since farmer protest begun and will tell their kids about Langar and staying together. pic.twitter.com/Ct5FQmsAu1— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) December 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Punjab farmers protests Read Comments