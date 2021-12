Continuing family tradition, Dr. Sanjay Gupta teaches his daughters the chai recipe he learned from his mother. https://t.co/wVDFVQ6l67 pic.twitter.com/M4gxsjGxqu — CNN (@CNN) December 9, 2021

However, social media users were not too pleased with how the chai turned out. Some compared the tea to milk while others remarked that the drink had been ‘whitewashed’.

The chai got whitewashed the same way the person making it.. — nishanth raghunathan (@nishanth_nth) December 9, 2021

That’s flavoured milk 🥛 Dr Gupta, not Chai. No wonder your daughters do not want to make it again🤭.

My parents would run me out of town if I served them this. — Protima (@PEyogagirl) December 9, 2021