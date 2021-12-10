Around the Web ‘I want to give you a clear message, Mahua’: Mamata Banerjee chides TMC MP Mahua Moitra publicly The West Bengal chief minister expressed displeasure with allegations of infighting among party members. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Watch| CM #MamataBanerjee gives stern message to party MP Mahua Mitra in an administrative review meeting. Says, “Mahua, I want to give you a clear message, the party will decide during elections who will contest polls. There should not be any difference of opinion.” pic.twitter.com/hapNgTQJ6n— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mahua Moitra Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress