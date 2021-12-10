Around the Web Watch: This Christmas tree is made from empty Covid-19 and influenza vaccine vials The innovative tree was put together by healthcare workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Scroll Staff An hour ago Healthcare workers in Rio de Janeiro have crafted a Christmas tree from empty Covid-19 and influenza vaccine vials pic.twitter.com/Sf0ftN5JXY— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 christmas Read Comments