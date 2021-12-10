#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father's demise. She says, "...My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator..."



He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8th. pic.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU