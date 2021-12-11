Around the Web ‘We are brothers’: Farmers bid tearful goodbyes to one another at Tikri Border Many are taking soil from the protest sites back home to Punjab and Haryana. Scroll Staff 5 minutes ago Farmers sobbing and hugging each other as they bid their final goodbyes and leave from the Tikri Border. Many are taking soil from the protest site in jars to their homes in Punjab and Haryana. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/1EoxtH0zn6— sadhika tiwari (@sadhika_tiwari) December 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protests Read Comments