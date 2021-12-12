Caught on camera: Armed man enters church in Karnataka with a machete, chases priest
A security cover has been put around the church following the incident.
A man armed with a machete entered a church in Belagavi, Karnataka and was seen chasing the priest. The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras on the premises.
The intruder followed Father Francis D’souza for a while before fleeing, NDTV reported.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, and a security cover has been put around the church, the report added.