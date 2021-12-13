Around the Web Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dip in the river Ganga at Varanasi Modi was there to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago PM @narendramodi takes dip in the holy Ganga river. #KashiVishwanathDham pic.twitter.com/sR5KsgZuii— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 13, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Modi Varanasi