'I'll always remember the Ghazipur border': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait before leaving protest site Tikait led a victory procession as the protestors went home after the central government repealed the contentious farm laws. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago 'मेला बिछड़ गया... चीजें याद रहेंगी', गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से घर वापसी की तैयारी के बीच बोले राकेश टिकैत pic.twitter.com/TiCK9uP5cX— NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) December 15, 2021