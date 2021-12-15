Around the Web ‘This crown is not only about looking beautiful’: Harnaaz Sandhu on becoming Miss Universe She said she would be doing philanthropic work in the fields of women empowerment and menstrual hygiene. Scroll Staff An hour ago Are beauty pageants all about looking beautiful? Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu answers. pic.twitter.com/bItOEy7qBS— Brut India (@BrutIndia) December 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe Read Comments