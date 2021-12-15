Around the Web Watch: German baker adds algae to pastries in effort to reduce carbon levels in the environment Eating algae products is one way to combat climate change, said biotechnology scientist Thomas Brueck. Scroll Staff An hour ago This German baker is taking a sweet approach to sustainability by adding algae to his creative pastries 🍰 pic.twitter.com/FoJtRNTy8Z— Reuters (@Reuters) December 15, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Food Climate