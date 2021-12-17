#WATCH| "...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation' (16.12) pic.twitter.com/hD1kRlUk0T — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Congress MLA and former Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar triggered outrage after he joked about rape in the state’s assembly on Thursday. “There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy,” the minister was heard saying in the Assembly. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The comment was made when Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri questioned allotting time to everyone during a discussion on farmers’ issues, NDTV reported.

The minister later apologised for his comments on Twitter.