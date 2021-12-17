Watch: Congress MLA ‘jokes’ about rape in Karnataka Assembly, Speaker laughs
‘When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy,’ KR Ramesh Kumar told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. ‘That’s exactly the position in which you are.’
Congress MLA and former Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar triggered outrage after he joked about rape in the state’s assembly on Thursday. “There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy,” the minister was heard saying in the Assembly. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.
The comment was made when Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri questioned allotting time to everyone during a discussion on farmers’ issues, NDTV reported.
The minister later apologised for his comments on Twitter.