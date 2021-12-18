Around the Web Watch: 500-year-old church in Goa hosts acoustic choir blending Konkani and Western music Performed by the Goa University Choir and conducted by Parvesh Java, at the 16th century church of Reis Magos. Scroll Staff An hour ago after two years, it was wonderful to listen to the Stuti + Goa U choirs, conducted by Parvesh Java, in the 16th century church of Reis Magos.I especially appreciated this unusual arrangement of 'Ghantir, Ghantir', the Konkani classic by Manoharrai Sardessai and Michael Martins. pic.twitter.com/WXmlA07bHe— Vivek Menezes (@vmingoa) December 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Goa Christmas music