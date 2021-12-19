Around the Web ‘No diversity’: Kerala MP John Brittas on unequal caste representation in Indian judicial system Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also praised the parliamentarian’s speech. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago A Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala in his maiden speech put the spotlight on disproportionately high Brahmanical representation in the Indian judicial system (historically & now) with stats.And there was a total Media Blackout about his speech in the National & Malayalam Media. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BV8b04xBvG— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) December 18, 2021 Watch the full speech here. Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Parliament Caste judiciary