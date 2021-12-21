In a rather shocking statement, a police inspector promoted bribery during an official event in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, saying that police officers get the job done if they take money. A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Sub-inspector Umesh Tripathi was addressing an audience during the “Police ki Pathshala” event organised by a news organisation at Laxmi Narayan Inter College in Bighapur town of Uttar Pradesh. “Police officials are the most honest. If the police have taken money from you and said that they will get your work done, then they will get your work done,” Tripathi said, prompting laughs from the members of the audience and other police officers present at the event.

According to the UP Police, the event was held on November 26. Tripathi was suspended after the video of his statement went viral, the police said in a statement on Twitter.