Watch: Doctors 'return' flowers to protest against delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling in Delhi Resident doctors of some government-run hospitals have boycotted all services, including emergency. Scroll Staff An hour ago फूल वापसी : Doctors have returned the flowers to Union Health Ministry during a protest demanding immediate NEET PG counselling at Nirman Bhawan. Doctor bole vo COVID wave ke dauran Helicopter se barsaye gaye flowers Is sarkar ko humne vapas Kar diye hain. @FordaIndia pic.twitter.com/4MXQyYLuSG— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) December 21, 2021 Resident Doctors protesting at Nirman Bhawan. They told me that they will have sit-In Protest even at Night. They are fully prepared. @mansukhmandviya @FordaIndia pic.twitter.com/4CWopJ0oWQ— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) December 21, 2021