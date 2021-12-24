Around the Web Watch: Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor to transport live lungs for transplant An ambulance carried the lungs from Delhi Airport to a hospital in south Delhi. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago South district Delhi Traffic Police @dtptraffic creates #GreenCorridor in rush hour to help transport live lungs from airport to a health facility in Saket.#DelhiPoliceCares #HeroesOfDelhiPolice@CPDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi pic.twitter.com/R6E3CqWTuG— #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 22, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi police