Around the Web Watch: Oriini Kaipara is the first TV news presenter in New Zealand with Maori face tattoo 'Moko kauae' is a lower chin tattoo worn by Maori women in New Zealand. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Oriini Kaipara makes history by becoming the first person with a Maori face tattoo to present a news programme.The lower chin tattoo is called 'moko kauae' and is worn by Maori women in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/EpKW3VsmCA— TRT World (@trtworld) December 30, 2021