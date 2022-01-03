Around the Web Watch: Protestors attacked by police dogs, beaten with batons at anti-lockdown protest in Amsterdam The Netherlands is under a lockdown since December 19, 2021, and public gatherings of more than two people have been prohibited. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago 2022 in Amsterdam kicks off with health police enforcing healthy restrictions to keep people safe.Nothing insane about this. pic.twitter.com/zXggFECqYv— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 2, 2022 Massive protest today in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/cRpUlfCViO— Anonymous UK Citizen (@AnonUKCitizen) January 2, 2022 Anti Covid Lockdown Protest in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/oeHLMTOhnq— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) January 2, 2022 Amsterdam living under the thumb of “public health”.From today. pic.twitter.com/n1FqABqoEQ— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Amsterdam Covid 19