Around the Web Watch: Stream freezes up within seconds in British Columbia, Canada This is a case of rare frazil ice which forms in supercooled water (at temperatures below freezing point). It is not solid and looks more like slush. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes. @spann @JimCantore @stormchasernick @SeattleWXGuy pic.twitter.com/QmSbLIKNfC— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 29, 2021