Watch: Union minister Kiren Rijiju enjoys New Year picnic at his native village in Arunachal Pradesh The minister was seen engaging with the locals while Dipen Barua's 'Eikhoni Gaon Bukur Apun' played in the background. Scroll Staff An hour ago New Year Picnic in my native village in Arunachal Pradesh with legendary Dipen Baruah's soulful song Eikhoni Gaon Bukur Apun...এই খনি গাঁও বুকুৰ আপোন... pic.twitter.com/EAE7x2aikW— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 3, 2022 Pure and simple .... India truly lives in villages. I had a memorable time with the people of my ancestral native village in Arunachal Pradesh during #NewYear occasion. pic.twitter.com/qtXJgi8Zri— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 4, 2022