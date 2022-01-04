Around the Web Watch: Torrential rain leads to flash floods in Oman, several feared dead The meteorological office has issued warnings of moderate to heavy rainfall till January 5. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago heavy downpours hit Oman. Flooding in Muscat, #Oman #flood #flooding #floods #FlashFlood #heavyrain #HeavyRains #tormenta #thunderstorm #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia pic.twitter.com/OfW5CIPlO1— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 4, 2022 #Oman : Six people reported to have died in floods caused by heavy rain over past 2 days #عُمَان pic.twitter.com/eyATl0svoG— sebastian usher (@sebusher) January 2, 2022 It's been a crazy morning....two of the rooms in my house were flooded because the balconies were flooded. Just drained all the water out. This is the scene outside right now. All this in an hour and a half of heavy rain. I am done for the day I think. 😖 pic.twitter.com/mYTzDQjnfl— Sakshi Narula🪐 (@mssakshinarula) January 4, 2022 ايضا وادي من وديان #سمائل يجرف مركبة #شاهد 🇴🇲⚠️#oman #Flood #طقس_العالم #اخدود_العزم pic.twitter.com/LOI1FnBbXw— طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) December 31, 2021 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oman floods