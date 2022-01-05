Around the Web Watch: Beekeepers protest with beehives outside government palace in Santiago, Chile The protestors were highlighting the drought conditions in the country and their effects on the bee population. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Beekeepers have placed hives containing thousands of bees outside a government palace in Chile as part of an environmental protestWatch more Sky News video here: https://t.co/hhDQuQ1top pic.twitter.com/LGFSBBsMOH— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chile protest