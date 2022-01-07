Around the Web Watch: Cars and trucks slide across icy roads as temperatures go below freezing point across the US Commuters have been advised to drive with caution. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago These icy roads and wind send semi-trucks sliding all over the place! 🥶🧊🚛#viralhog #weather #cold #trucks pic.twitter.com/gsXHE01dtw— ViralHog (@ViralHog) January 6, 2022 BREAKING: multiple vehicle crashes with injury at Pelhamdale exit from Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. Black ice on road causing incredible dangerous mess pic.twitter.com/Ld2QxNQu9a— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) January 5, 2022 DRIVE WITH CAUTION: A fire engine slides on Nottingham St. in Springfield due to icy roads. Springfield police are only reporting minor crashes in the city at this time. pic.twitter.com/GCjkrbunKu— Western Mass News (@WMassNews) January 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. America winter