Around the Web ‘We already inaugurated it’: WB CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi at virtual inauguration of hospital The Prime Minister was to inaugurate the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial at a virtual Kolkata hospital inauguration where @narendramodi was Chief Guest : “ Want to tell him we already inaugurated the hospital earlier” ….. and more * pic.twitter.com/LGuAfyzOw1— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kolkata Delhi